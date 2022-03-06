President Kenyatta pledges support for fast rising amateur golfer Kibugu Njoroge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged support for the top Kenyan amateur golfer Kibugu Njoroge who was crowned the top amateur player at the Magical Kenya Open which culminated Sunday at the Muthaiga Golf Club.

Kibugu, who has played at the Muthaiga Golf Club since the age of 6 carded a 73 and 76 in rounds three and four on the final day of the championship, having been the only Kenyan who made the cut to the final round.

President Kenyatta pledged to support the upcoming golfer at the forthcoming Soudal Open in Belgium slated for the 12th – 15th May, 2022 as well as support his transitions to professional golf.

The Head of State alkso announced that Kibugi will be provided with a full golfing kit as well as trainers as he transits to professional golf.

“To enable Njoroge better his performance to become a top golfer in Kenya, I announce that we will sponsor him to go to Belgium’s Soudal Open to compete with the best from May 12-15,” President Uhuru announced.

“We will also be supporting him (Njoroge) by making sure we pay for his trainers and providing him with fitting golf kit so that he can now truly join the ranks of the best golfers in the world,” Kenyatta said.