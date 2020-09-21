President Kenyatta pledges support for businesses affected by Covid-19

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured small scale traders in Mombasa County that the Government is keen to ensure normal business is restored following the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Kenyatta who made a surprise tour of Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa County on Sunday evening during which he interacted with vendors, said his administration remains committed to reviving the economy which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Coast region which is the bedrock of Kenya’s tourism sector has witnessed a sharp decline in tourism activities which saw most hotels shut operations at the height of the crisis.

Mombasa County which depends heavily on tourism activities registered mass layoffs especially after the country enforced stringent measures to contain the virus leaving hoteliers with no option but to either reduce the workforce or wind up operations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mama Ngina Waterfront Park which is an urban tourism attraction was refurbished at a cost of Kshs 460 million and opened to the public in October last year.

For the better part of the year, the park has registered low visitor numbers with COVID-19 public gathering prohibition denting the traders’ income.

Until the of August, Kenya’s airspace remained closed for inbound and outbound passenger flights, putting brakes on one of Kenya’s key foreign exchange-earners.

With lack of tourists, many Kenyans whose livelihoods depended on beach tourism were forced to seek alternative sources of income.