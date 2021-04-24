President Kenyatta presides over NYS recruits pass out parade

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured over 7,000 recruits, who graduated Saturday at Gigil National Youth Service (NYS) of the government’s support in securing jobs for them.

Speaking during the pass out parade of the 7,479 recruits, the Head of State commended NYS for continuing to empower Kenyan youth with skills and competencies, and moulding them into better citizens by inculcating the ethos of patriotism, loyalty, integrity, duty, and service to the Nation.

The pass out parade was conducted under strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols with families of recruits not allowed to attend the ceremony.

He commended the leadership and management of the National Youth Service for delivering the training programme safely and in full compliance with all applicable Ministry of Health and World Health Organization guidelines and protocols.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



President Kenyatta lauded the graduands for successfully completing their training amid challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

“Your training has been conducted, amid the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. That you have successfully completed your training amid the challenges and limiting circumstances that arose due to the Pandemic, is very commendable and a fact that should make you immensely proud,” said President Kenyatta.

Adding that, “As we contend with the third wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic, all Kenyans should look to you and to your institution as an example of how ordinary life can continue safely, responsibly, and in full fidelity with the preventative measures put in place to save lives and secure public health.”

The President thanked NYS personnel for their prominent contribution to national development through their involvement in projects such as the revival of the railway network, renewal of Kisumu Port, and supervision of Kazi Mtaani youth employment initiative. In the last one year, NYS has enrolled 13,605 service men and women, in various technical and vocational courses; to join 25,524 who are continuing with their training within and outside the NYS schools. Also Read Senate summons Nyong'o over utilization of COVID-19 funds Of these, 8,757 are due to graduate with trade skills in various fields; a measure that will bridge the existing gaps in those fields and provide the human resource impetus required for driving our economy to greater heights. The Head of State said: “The NYS programme has distinguished itself as being instrumental in elevating the prospects of many young Kenyans, and also, helping mould them into better citizens.” He assured the graduands that the Government will continue securing jobs for them through the newly launched servicemen/women tracking system noting that NYS graduates are being steadily absorbed into the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service and other uniformed services. “My Administration is keen on securing job placement opportunities for the youth, both in the public and private sectors. In this regard, the NYS has developed a repository system of its graduates’ data, which it maintains and shares with prospective employers. The NYS graduates are being steadily absorbed into Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service and other uniformed services as I previously directed,” assured the President. Also Read Kenyatta, Tshisekedi announce new joint counter-terrorism efforts

Public Service CS Prof Margaret Kobia, NYS DG Matilda Sakwa and College Commandant Ruth Mbuvi also spoke at the colorful event attended by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, ICT CS Joe Mucheru and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua.

Of the 7,479 recruits, 5,361 are male while 2,118 are female with 47 being people living with disabilities.

The graduating recruits are now expected to be deployed to 22 government stations in the country.