President Kenyatta presides over Small Arms Factory in Ruiru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has presided over the official opening of the Small Arms Factory in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

The President said through the local production of weaponry, Kenya seeks to enhance self-reliance, domestic innovation, and strengthening of local manufacturing capabilities, while offering decent jobs for her youth.

He said the arms factory which is part of the National Security Industries Network is in line with the Manufacturing Pillar of the Big Four Agenda, as well as the Kenya Vision 2030.

The new factory was developed at a cost of Kshs 4 billion and has an annual single-shift manufacturing capacity of 12,000 assault rifles with 60% of components being locally manufactured.