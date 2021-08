President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga were among the leaders who attended the swearing in of Hakainde Hichilema as the 7th President of Zambia. President Hichilema, who has been the opposition leader, promised investor-friendly economic policies, proper debt management as well as ensuring that citizens enjoy freedoms as enshrined in the constitution. The ceremony took place in Zambia’s capital, Lusaka.