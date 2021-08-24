President Kenyatta, Raila to attend Zambia’s Hichilema swearing in

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga are set to attend the swearing in of Zambia’s President-elect Hakainde Hichilema today.

The former Prime Minister arrived Monday in Lusaka to witness the newly-elected leader take office after been declared winner by Zambia’s electoral body last week.

“It will be a great day for the people of Zambia and Africa as a whole to witness a seamless transfer of power as envisaged by democratic processes,” said Raila upon arrival on his Twitter handle.

In a statement by Dr Simon K Miti, Zambia’s Secretary to the Cabinet, the country had received the confirmed presence of Head of State and Government from the Republic of Kenya.

Other Heads of State set to attend the ceremony include; Namibia’s Hage Geinghob, Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi, , Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Cyril Ramaphosa from South Africa, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi and Presidents from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, United Republic of Tanzania and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

The former Heads of State of the Republics of Botswana, Tanzania and Nigeria as well as the former Prime Minister of Kenya will attend the ceremony.

Also in attendance will be dignitaries from the United Kingdom, United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, as well as high level representation from the African Union Commission, the Commonwealth Secretariat, COMESA Secretariat, SADC Secretariat and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Secretariat.

Zambia’s Secretary to the Cabinet said that the attendance of the high level dignitaries is a testament of Zambia’s continued growing bonds of cordial relations with other countries and its effective participation in regional, sub-regional, continental and international organisations.

The ceremony will be held at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka in strict observance of Covid-19 protocols.