President Uhuru Kenyatta has rallied Azimio la Umoja one coaltion legislators to stand as a team to ensure they capture the speakers seats in both houses of parliament. Uhuru who is the Azimio Chair on Wednesdsay held a meeting with the coalitions elected Members of Parliament and senators to deliberate on how the coalition party would strategize to secure the speakers seats.

