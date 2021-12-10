President Kenyatta received by Suluhu at State House, Dar es Salaam

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is on a two day State visit to Tanzania was officially received Friday morning by his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House, Dar es Salaam.

As part of the elaborate State Reception, President Uhuru inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force and was accorded a 21-gun salute, the long-standing military honour reserved for visiting Heads of State and government in the Commonwealth.

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Friday morning officially received by his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House, Dar es Salaam on the second day of his two-day State Visit of the Republic of Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/LpUdM8BiKw — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) December 10, 2021

Kenyatta and his host President Samia are expected to witness the signing of several trade agreements.

On Thursday, President Kenyatta was among several visiting Heads of State and Government, and other foreign dignitaries at a colourful celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of Mainland Tanzania’s independence at Uhuru Gardens in downtown Dar es Salaam.