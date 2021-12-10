President Kenyatta received by Suluhu at State House, Dar es Salaam

ByPSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is on a two day State visit to Tanzania was officially received  Friday morning by his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan at State House, Dar es Salaam.

As part of the elaborate State Reception, President Uhuru inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force and was accorded a 21-gun salute, the long-standing military honour reserved for visiting Heads of State and government in the Commonwealth.

Kenyatta and his host President Samia are expected to witness the signing of several trade agreements.

On Thursday, President Kenyatta was among several visiting Heads of State and Government, and other foreign dignitaries at a colourful celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of Mainland Tanzania’s independence at Uhuru Gardens in downtown Dar es Salaam.

  

Latest posts

List of attendees at Raila’s Azimio la Umoja convention

Claire Wanja

Kenya’s Chamber of Commerce endorses Raila’s Presidential bid

Eric Biegon

Two Makueni police officers charged with abuse of office

Margaret Kalekye

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More