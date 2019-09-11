President Kenyatta receives best wishes from Pope Francis

President Uhuru Kenyatta has received a message of best wishes and blessings from Pope Francis.

The Pope sent the message to the President and the People of Kenya as he overflew the country on his way back to Rome after his three-nation visit of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius.

In the message delivered by radio and recorded by Kenya’s Air Traffic Control (ATC), the bishop of Rome who is also the leader of the worldwide Catholic Church invoked blessings of peace and well being on Kenya.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta, I offer my cordial best wishes to you and the People of Kenya as I return to Rome after my Apostolic visit in Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Upon all of you, I invoke blessings of peace and well being,” Pope Francis said.

The Pope arrived in Maputo, Mozambique on 4th September for a 5-day apostolic tour of sub-Saharan Africa that saw him spend two days in Madagascar before completing his sojourn in Mauritius.

Pope Francis visited Kenya in November 2015 in his first tour of Africa making him the second pontiff to visit the country after Pope John Paul II who visited Kenya a record 3 times.