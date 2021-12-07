President Kenyatta receives credentials from six new envoys

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi received credentials from six new ambassadors posted to Kenya.

The President received diplomatic papers from Firas Farhan Saleh Khouri (Jordan), Cristina Diaz Fernadez-Gil (Spain) and Silvio Jose Albuquerque e Silva (Brazil).

Others were Dragos Viorel Radu Tigau (Romania), Juan Manuel Rodgriguez Vazguez (Cuba) and Lebbius Tangani Tobias of Namibia who is non-residential.

In his welcoming remarks, the President reiterated Kenya’s commitment to the strengthening of bilateral ties with the respective countries, and wished them a successful tour of duty in the country.

“Welcome to Nairobi, welcome home. Namibians and Kenyans are brothers and sisters, when you are here, always feel as part of us.

“Our relationship has been very strong both at a personal and at country level. We want to see through you how we can deepen that partnership, that relationship- not just political but also going down to economic and cultural exchanges and exchanges in other fields that are mutually beneficial to the two of us,” President Kenyatta welcomed the new Namibian envoy.

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and PS Macharia Kamau were among senior Government officials at the brief ceremony.