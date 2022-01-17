President Kenyatta receives Hungarian President at State House

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday received Hungarian President János Áder at State House, Nairobi, where they are expected to hold bilateral talks.

President Áder was welcomed by the president and accorded an elaborate State Reception that included a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Air Force and a 21-Gun Salute.

Kenya and Hungary have enjoyed warm and strong bilateral ties dating back to 1964 when Hungary established an Embassy in Nairobi.

Earlier, the Hungarian President who was accompanied by Kenyan government officials made a visit to the United Nations Information Center in Gigiri where he was received by Zainab Hawa Bangura of Sierra Leone who is Under-Secretary General & the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON).

On arrival, President Áder planted a tree and was also introduced to reps of senior heads at the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UNHABITAT) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) thereafter signing the visitors’ book.

He was also given a tour of the complex

President Áder on his extended tour in Africa will also visit Ghana where he will view a sewage treatment plant in Kumasi, which employs Hungarian technology.