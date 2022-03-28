President Kenyatta receives KCPE results ahead of release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Monday received this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) national examination results from Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha and officials of the Kenya National Exams Council (KNEC) ahead of the release.

Speaking during the occasion at State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta congratulated the Ministry of Education and the KNEC team for delivering credible national exams despite the disruptions in the school calendar occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Present at the meeting were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i, Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia, KNEC Chairman John Onsati and the council’s Chief Executive Officer David Njeng’ere.

Some 1.2 million candidates sat their 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams this year.

The tests started on March 7 and were concluded on March 9.

The three-day papers were meant to be sat for in 2021, but that did not happen because the pandemic disrupted the normal school calendar.

This year the council registered 1,225,507 candidates in 28,316 KCPE examination centres as compared to 1,191,752 candidates in 28,467 centres in 2020.

This reflects an increase of 33,755 representing 2.75 per cent.