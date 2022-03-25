President Kenyatta reiterates call for peace among Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated his call to Kenyans to embrace peace and live together in harmony even as the country gears towards the August 9 general elections.

The President emphasized that elections will soon pass and urged all people of goodwill to join hands in ensuring that politics do not disrupt the harmonious co-existence that has made Kenya stand out as a peaceful haven in the continent.

“Politics will come and go. So let us conduct ourselves peacefully and in a respectful manner. Let us work towards ensuring that even after the elections we will live together as Kenyans,” the President said.

President Kenyatta was speaking today at Karinde in Kiambu County during the funeral service of the late Mama Loise Njeri Mbugua.

Mama Loise, who passed away last week aged 100 years, was mother to State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua.

The Head of State paid glowing tribute to Mama Loise Njeri Mbugua, describing her as a woman who imparted strong values in her family and the community in which she lived.

“We appreciate that Mama Loice was a principled person of integrity who upheld great values that should be emulated by all,” President Kenyatta said.

The President singled out State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua as a person who reflected Mama Loice’s rectitude in his work to foster harmony, peace and unity in all the areas he served.

“I have had the opportunity of working with Hon. Mbugua for many years. Even when he was a uniformed officer he never raised his voice to force people to do what he thought was right but always opted for dialogue.

“Even when we had serious political challenges in 2007, he worked hard to bring peace. This is the route he cherished even when he served as the Governor of Nakuru. This is a testimony that Mama Loice raised her children well,” said the President.

In his sermon, Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) Moderator Rt. Rev. Patrick Thegu Mutahi challenged Kenyans to learn to live with each other peacefully at all times.

He reiterated President Kenyatta’s sentiments that peace is the most important element during the electioneering period.

Quoting extensively from the Bible, Rt. Rev. Mutahi called on Kenyans to love their country and work hard to maintain peace.

“Let us maintain peace. You have the freedom to support any party or any candidate. But before you vote for a certain candidate or party, remember to maintain peace. Vote peace first then your party and candidate of choice second,” he said.

He urged politicians to refrain from insults and utterances that sow the seed of hatred and disunity among Kenyans.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and senior Government officials led by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua as well as governors James Nyoro (Kiambu), Ann Kananu (Nairobi), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and mourners from all walks of life attended the funeral service.

Mama Loice was laid to rest at her Karinde home in Kiambu County.