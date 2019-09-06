President Uhuru Kenyatta, CGH, has made changes in government affecting Principal Secretaries Friday evening.

In a statement to newsrooms nine permanent secretaries were transferred to different ministries as follows.

Maj. Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa has been moved from State Department for Defence to State Department for Public Works, Ms Betty Maina from State Department for Industrialization to State Department for Environment and Forestry.

Dr Francis Owino was transferred from State Department for Public Service to State Department for Industrialization. Mr Julius Korir moved from State Department for Infrastructure to State Department for Public Service.

Prof Dr Fred K Segor will be in charge of the State Department for Wildlife Services from State Department for Irrigation while Dr Ibrahim Mohamed was moved from State Department for Environment and Forestry to State Department for Defence.

Also transferred was Prof Paul Maringa from State Department for Public Works to State Department for Infrastructure.

President Kenyatta also merged the State Department Crop Development with State Department for Agricultural Research to create the State Department for Crop Development and Agricultural Research.

Prof Hamadi Boga was moved to State Department for Crop Development and Agricultural Research from State Department of Agricultural Research.