President Kenyatta roots for equitable access to global vaccines

President Uhuru Kenyatta has stressed the need for an equitable vaccine distribution by the global community towards the fight against Covid-19.

President Kenyatta who spoke during Wednesday during the General debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly said that they must put equitable global vaccine access at the core of “Building Back Better” from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic’s devastating impact on global travel, tourism, supply chains and investment has caused the deepest economic recession in nearly a century,” said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State noted that Kenya had responded swiftly and boldly to contain the pandemic; and, as a result, the human toll, though most distressing, paled in comparison to other parts of the world.

While noting that it was now the time to rebuild, he said that his administration had undertaken measures to cushion different sectors of our economy despite the disruptions cause by the pandemic.

“To rebuild successfully requires a worldwide response in confidence and investment to enable production and consumption to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. The surest way to building that confidence is by making vaccines available to the world, in an equitable and accessible manner,” he said.

“That, sadly, is currently not the case. The asymmetry in the supply of vaccines reflects a multilateral system that is in urgent need for repair,” he added.

At the same time, the President said his administration was simultaneously focused on the immediate needs of its people.

He added that the Government had targeted 3.3 million households that are at risk and in the process achieved a 50 per cent reduction in the number of food insecure Kenyans.

According to President Kenyatta, by next year, Kenya will have achieved a 27% reduction in malnutrition among children less than 5 years, created 1,000 agro-processing SMEs and 600,000 new jobs. We will also have recorded a 48% increase in agriculture sector contribution.