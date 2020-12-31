President Kenyatta signs Anti-Doping Amendment Bill into law

Written By: PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 into law.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The new law amends the Anti-Doping Act of 2016 to align Kenya’s legislative framework with the 2021 World Anti-Doping code and regulations.

Also Read  Kenya records 147 new Covid-19 cases and 138 recoveries

The new anti-doping law also ensures the continued participation of Kenyan athletes in local, regional and international competitions in line with the United Nations Education, Science and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Convention against doping in sports.

Also Read  IEBC apologizes for "Burning Bridges Initiative" tweet

The National Assembly passed the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2020 on December 22nd while the Senate passed it on 29 December 2020 before it was presented to the President for signing on Thursday, beating the 1st January 2021 deadline set to bar athletes from non-compliant countries from participating in international sporting competitions.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR