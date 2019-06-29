President Kenyatta signs Appropriation Bill 2019 into law

Written By: PSCU/ Beth Nyaga
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi signed the Appropriation Bill 2019 into law paving the way for the utilization of Ksh 1.4 trillion from the Consolidated Fund for service delivery.

The Appropriations Act 2019 permits the Government to access public funds for the next financial year, which kicks in on Monday, 1st July 2019.

Out of the total sum, the National Government has been allocated Ksh 415 billion for development expenditure while Ksh 679 billion has been earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

Commissions and Independent Offices have been assigned Ksh 6.7 billion and Ksh 373 billion for development and recurrent expenditure respectively.

Present during the signing ceremony was the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale, National Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge as well as the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai.

The Bill was presented to the President for signature by the Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto.

