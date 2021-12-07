President Kenyatta signs five Parliamentary Bills into law

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday at State House, Nairobi signed five Parliamentary bills into law.

The Head of State assented to the Public Private Partnership Bill, Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Bill and Tax Appeals Tribunal (Amendment) Bill.

Also signed into law are the Trustees (Amendment) Bill and Kenya Deposit Insurance (Amendment) Bill.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua attended the brief signing ceremony.

Others were Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.