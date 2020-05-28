President Kenyatta signs into law KICD Amendment Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta has Thursday at State House, Nairobi signed into law the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (Amendment) Bill of 2019.

The new law mandates KICD to incorporate personal safety and psychosocial skills training in the curricula for basic and tertiary institutions.

The overall objective of the Act is to enhance the country’s disaster preparedness especially in learning institutions.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale and Treasury CS Ukur Yattani attended the signing ceremony.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Also present were Attorney General Paul Kihara, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi and National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai.

Tell Us What You Think