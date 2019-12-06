President Kenyatta signs into law the Kenya Roads Board Bill 2019

President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning signed into law, the Kenya Roads Board (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The signed Bill restructures the mandate and operations of the Kenya Roads Board and other agencies in the roads sector by, among other changes, outlining how funds including exchequer resources will be utilized in the construction and maintenance of the county’s roads.

One of the reforms outlined in the new law is setting the limit of the money allocated to rural roads at 10 per cent of the funds appropriated by Parliament annually.

Further, the new law caps administrative expenditure on rural roads in areas such as research, standardization, capacity building, monitoring and evaluation to 18 per cent of the total allocation.

The act also empowers the Kenya Roads Board to borrow and to set aside funds for repayment of loans and other facilities taken for purposes of road maintenance, development and rehabilitation.

Present during the signing of the Bill were the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Attorney General Paul Kihara, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale.

Others were Pokot South MP who is also the Chairman of the National Assembly Committee on Infrastructure Losiakou Pkosing, PS Infrastructure Paul Maringa and Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai.