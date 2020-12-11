President Kenyatta signs Sectional Properties, Statute Law bills into law

President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed into law the Sectional Properties and Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) bills into law.

The new Sectional Properties Act, 2019 provides for the division of buildings into units to be owned by individual proprietors among other elaborate provisions. It repeals the Sectional Properties Act of 1987.

The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2020 amends twenty one (21) statutes among them the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, Records Disposal Act, Penal Code, Public Holidays Act and Firearms Act.

Other laws amended by the new law are the Official Secrets Act, Kenya Roads Board Act, Statistics Act, Employment Act, Accountants Act, Judicial Service Act, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Act, Employment and Labour Relations Court Act, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act, and National Police Service Commission Act.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Also amended is the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, Universities Act, Kenya Law Reform Commission Act, Investment and Financial Analysts Act, Witness Protection Act and Kenya Coast Guard Act.

The bills were presented to the President for signature at State House, Nairobi by Solicitor General Ken Ogeto in the presence of Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.