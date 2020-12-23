President Kenyatta Signs Tax Laws (Amendment), Tea Bills into Law

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi, signed into law the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020 which was passed Tuesday by Members of the National Assembly.

Also signed into law is the Tea Bill of 2018 which contains several reforms among them the re-engineering of the Tea Board of Kenya to oversee the development, promotion and regulation of Kenya’s tea sector.

The bills were presented to the President for signature by Solicitor General Ken Ogeto at the brief ceremony attended by Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya.

Also present were Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi, Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai and his Senate counterpart Jeremiah Nyengenye.