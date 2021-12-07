President Kenyatta signs three Parliamentary bills into law

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday assented to the Central Bank of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, Public Private Partnership Bill, and Trustees (Perpetual Succession) (Amendment) Act, all of 2021.

The amended Central Bank Act , 2021, gives the Central Bank of Kenya powers to license digital lenders in the country as well as ensure the existence of fair and non-discriminatory practices in the credit market.

On its part, the new Public Private Partnerships Act repeals the 2013 legislation by providing an elaborate legal framework to cover both national and county level PPP projects.

Further, the new law expands the role of the private sector in PPP initiatives beyond financing to include construction, operation and maintenance of the projects.

The Trustees (Perpetual Succession) (Amendment) Act, passed by the National Assembly on 19th October this year, seeks to simplify the registration of trusts by, among other reforms, shifting the administration of the process to the new office of the principal registrar of documents.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua attended the brief bills’ signing ceremony.

Others were Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya, Solicitor General Ken Ogeto and State House Deputy Chief of Staff Njee Muturi.