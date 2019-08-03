President Kenyatta tells leaders to emulate the late Governor Laboso

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on leaders to emulate the late Bomet Governor Dr Joyce Laboso who he said was a virtuous servant leader.

The President said the late Laboso served her family, her electorate and Kenyans with commitment and humility and achieved great accomplishments in life that were visible to all Kenyans.

“She was generous and committed to helping the people of Sotik, Bomet and Kenyans in general. She didn’t do all that with pride but gently, everything she did is visible to all of us,” said the President.

He said even though the late leader had achieved many feats as an MP, Deputy Speaker and Governor, she led her life with humility, never showed off and blended well with people from all walks of life.

The President who spoke during the funeral service of the late Bomet Governor in Fort Ternan, Kisumu County eulogised Dr Laboso as a leader who exhibited unmatched integrity saying she never abused the powerful positions she held for personal gains.

“You had every capacity to do all sorts of works and take advantage of her proximity to national power or county authority. You never did. You therefore showed us what it means to have a leader with integrity,” President Kenyatta commended the family of Governor Laboso.

The President applauded the late Governor’s widower Dr Edwin Abonyo for building a successful family despite the retrogressive traditions, customs and beliefs that worked against them in their pursuit of success.

At the memorial service held at Kandege Secondary School and attended by Deputy President Dr William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, the President said the family of Dr Abonyo and the late Governor Laboso was an example worth being emulated by all Kenyans.

“You also told us of how you fought and overcame tribalism and ethnicity and all the negative things that were said but she (Dr Laboso) never took them in her heart. She ignored it and looked at the positive and what she could do for others and not mudslinging,” the President said.

He said if all Kenyans emulate the example of the late Governor and her family, the country would change, uphold peace and unity and draw unrivalled respect in Africa and across the world.

On development, the President challenged the local MP James Onyango K’Oyoo to work closely with Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o in coming up with projects saying he wants to be remembered by the people of Muhoroni for development and not just for attending funerals in the area.

DP Ruto said he fully supports the President’s efforts in uniting the country through the Building Bridges Initiative adding that the era of dirty politics, hatred and tribalism was long gone.

The Deputy President thanked the President for the steps being taken by the government in combating cancer in the country.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga called on Kenyans to elect more women into positions of leadership saying the few who’ve been entrusted with the opportunities like the late Laboso have performed well.

Others who spoke at the funeral service attended by thousands of mourners from across the country included former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi, Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o, Council of Governors and Chairman who is also Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

