President Kenyatta thanks AfDB for supporting development projects

President Uhuru Kenyatta has thanked the African Development Bank (AfDB) for supporting the country’s development projects especially the last mile electricity distribution programme.

The President said through AfDB’s funding, the country more than tripled the number of households connected to electricity over the last six years.

The President spoke today at State House, Nairobi when he bade farewell to Mr Gabriel Negatu, the outgoing AfDB’s Director General for the East Africa Regional Development and Business Delivery Office.

President Kenyatta also thanked Mr Negatu for championing the funding of programmes aimed at enhancing trade and people-to-people interactions in East Africa such as the one-stop border post projects.

The outgoing Director General who was accompanied by acting National Treasury CS Ukur Yattani assured President Kenyatta of AfDB’s commitment to continue supporting Kenya’s development agenda.

The President wished Mr Negatu, who served as AfDB’s Director General since 1st December 2016, success in his next assignment.