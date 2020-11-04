President Kenyatta to address the nation Wednesday afternoon

President Uhuru Kenyatta is this afternoon set to deliver a State Address on the Covid-19 pandemic following the sixth extra-ordinary summit by national and County Governments at State House, Nairobi.

Earlier, the President held talks with Governors to review containment measures following the sharp increase of Covid-19 infections in the country.

During the meeting, the Governors rooted for stern measures to curb the fast-spreading virus within the Counties noting that some administrations were been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

According to health experts, the surge in infections recorded in the past few weeks has been fuelled by crowding in social places and political meetings.

Some of the recommendations proposed by the Council of Governors include the review of the curfew period from 11 pm to 9 pm and penalizing politicians not adhering to the Health Ministry’s protocols on social gatherings.

The Governors also lamented on the laxity in enforcement of protocols, especially in the transport, entertainment and market sectors.

The Council of Governors has launched ‘no mask no service’ campaign that will see anyone found offering services to someone who is not complying with health protocols held liable.