President Kenyatta to attend the UN Climate talks hosted by the UK

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta will arrive in Glasgow tomorrow 1st November to join other world leaders at the UN Climate talks hosted by the UK to take collective action to tackle climate change.

On the first day of the talks (1 November), President Kenyatta will speak at the World Leaders Summit where he will set out the ambitious actions Kenya is taking to tackle climate change and showcase Kenya as a leader on climate action in the region. Despite bearing almost none of the historic responsibility, Kenya is leading the way in tackling climate change in the region – it was the first African country to pass a Climate Change Act (in 2016) and runs on 90% renewable power, with a target of hitting 100% by 2030.

On 2 November, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host President Kenyatta and other leaders at a high-level event on innovation. Marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge will join President Kenyatta to press for action to halt and reverse forest loss. The athlete has been at the forefront of conservation and restoration of forests, adopting 50 hectares of land in Kaptagat forest which received part of KES 550 million worth of UK funding to support Kenya’s climate transition announced during President Kenyatta’s visit to London in July.

The President will be joined by senior members of the Kenyan government throughout his two-day visit, with different Cabinet Secretaries staying on for the different themed days of the conference.

Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry Keriako Tobiko said, “COP26 is a make or break for humanity and the planet. The time to take action is now. We hope that this conference will see pledges honoured to enable adaptation, especially on the African continent. COP26 must produce concrete results.”

British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott said, “The stakes over the next two weeks have never been higher. Kenya as a leader on tackling climate change is also one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to its effects. The UK welcomes President Kenyatta to Glasgow as we work together negotiate a fair inclusive deal to save the planet.”

Tackling climate change is central to Kenya and the UK’s friendship. Last November, UK and Kenya launched a joint Year of Climate Action to drive forward the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership agreed in 2020 by His Excellency President Kenyatta and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In the last three years, the UK has spent KES 22 billion, on climate change-related activities in Kenya – working with Kenya adapt, and manage the worst effects of climate change and create jobs in a green and sustainable way.