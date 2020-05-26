President Kenyatta to host virtual Madaraka Day celebrations

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations will be unique due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement from the Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Madaraka Day celebrations will be streamed through all the media houses and social media platforms.

“The celebration will run from 8 am and will culminate in the live address by His Excellency, the President from State House, Nairobi,” reads the statement.

According to the PS, Madaraka Day production will be packaged with entertainment and documentaries that highlight the culture and development milestones of the country.

The government said the step has been taken in order to observe the measures given by the Ministry of Health to curb further spread of the virus.

The 57th National Celebrations will be streamed through all local media houses and also through online platforms.

Kisii county had been scheduled to host Madaraka Day celebrations before the virus struck the nation.

Governor James Ongwae had said his administration was making final touches to the Gusii Stadium for the celebrations.

Major roads and streets in Kisii town were to be recarpeted and street lighting improved.

Madaraka day meaning freedom in Swahili is usually celebrated on June 1 to commemorate the day Kenya got independence after decades of British rule.