President Kenyatta to preside over KDF pass out parade in Lanet Thursday

President Uhuru Kenyatta will Thursday award a Charter to the National Defence University.

The University is set to be a premier centre of excellence in academic and research in National Security and National Strategy.

At the event, the President will be presented the instruments of Authority (Charter, Mace, Logo and Seal) and accreditation report by the Secretary to the Commission for University Education (CUE).

The President will then hand over the instruments of authority to the newly installed Chancellor.

Thereafter, President Kenyatta will preside over the Officer Cadets’ intake Kenya Military Academy 08/2020 commission parade in Lanet, Nakuru County.

During the September pass out parade in Eldoret, the event saw the public barred from attending the colourful event due to Covid-19 protocols.

The parade, and for the first time, recruits donned face masks and observed the 1.5 metre social distancing.

In Eldoret, President Kenyatta lauded the KDF in its efforts to protect the country from external threats including those from terrorist groups saying it had made progress in bringing stability to Kenya’s neighbouring countries.

Recently, at a past event in Nairobi, the President urged Kenyans to emulate the efficiency exhibited by the KDF saying it provided an opportunity for effective and timely delivery of services.

He commended the defence forces for its professionalism that has seen it serve the country with distinction.

The event will be broadcast live on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s channel one TV.