President Kenyatta underscores importance of international solidarity

The President said through international partnerships and global solidarity, nations are able to serve their citizens much better.

“We need to learn to co-exist and also have a unified purpose as this will go a long way in changing the lives of our people,” the President said.

President Kenyatta spoke Wednesday at State House, Nairobi where he received credentials from three new envoys recently posted to Kenya.

The envoys are Ambassador Pavel Vziatkin of Belarus and, High Commissioners Hassan Wasswa Galiwango and Mninwa Johanness Mahlangu of Uganda and South Africa respectively.

Speaking as they presented their diplomatic papers to President Kenyatta, the envoys assured the Head of State of their commitment to continue strengthening bilateral ties between Kenya and their respective countries.

They pledged to work with the Government and the people of Kenya towards the realisation of the country’s Big 4 development agenda through trade and support for productive sectors such as agriculture.

Amb Galiwango congratulated President Kenyatta for his new role as the Chairperson of the East African Community saying he looks forward to working with the Kenyan leader for a stronger and prosperous region.

Foreign Affairs CS Amb Raychelle Omamo and her Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau also attended the ceremony.

