President Kenyatta urges Kenyans to be cautious over Covid -19 upsurge

President Uhuru Kenyatta has calling on Kenyans to continue being cautious of Covid-19 saying, despite the relaxation of disease containment measures, the danger of infections spreading still lurks. The Head of State spoke on Sunday at State House, Nairobi when he presided over the 92nd inspection parade of the St John Ambulance Kenya where he announced a 150 million shillings annual Government sponsorship for the organization starting with 100 million shillings this financial year. The call by the president came as the country’s covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 3.7 percent with 82 new cases from 5.6 percent Saturday.

