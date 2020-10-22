President Kenyatta urges Kisumu residents to support BBI

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Thursday urged Kisumu residents to support the Building Bridges Initiative report.
The President who is in Kisumu on a developmental tour drummed up support for the document urging the residents to read the report for the purpose of uniting the country.
“I want to ask the people of Kisumu to read the report carefully and support,” said President Kenyatta.
The President also presided over the groundbreaking of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium which he promised will be opened in April next year.
He said during the opening of the Stadium next year, the residents will be entertained by a match pitting Gor Mahia and bitter rivals AFC Leopards.
more to follow…