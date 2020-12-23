President Kenyatta visits family of the late Nyamira Governor

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday visited the Nairobi home of the late Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama to condole with the family of the departed leader.

The late Nyamira Governor aged 74 years passed away on December 18th after developing breathing complications.

According to family sources, the conditions, high blood pressure and diabetes, late Governor passed on at 4 am Friday. He is said to have suffered a mild stroke with the underlying medical worsening his condition.

The late Governor was serving his second and the last term in office will be laid to rest on Thursday.

In his condolence message last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta described the departed Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama as a distinguished and true servant of the Kenyan people.

The President mourned Mr Nyagarama as a friendly, approachable, wise, witty and kind leader whose contribution to the progress of the country especially in the tea sector shall be dearly missed.

“I have learnt with profound shock and sadness of the death of Nyamira Governor, John Nyagarama. My family and I, and the National Government send our deepest condolences and sympathies to the late Governor’s family and Nyamira residents,” said the President.

The Head of State noted that Governor Nyagarama’s success in politics, private life and public service was largely due to his strong work ethic and relentless pursuit for excellence.

The late Governor will be accorded a state funeral.