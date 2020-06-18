President Kenyatta welcomes Kenya’s UN Security Council elections victory

President Uhuru Kenyatta has welcomed Kenya’s resounding victory in today’s second round of voting in the elections for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

The President has termed Kenya’s win as a demonstration of the country’s growing profile and influence in the community of nations as a steadfast and dependable development partner.

The Head of State thanked Kenya’s competitor in the election, the Republic of Djibouti for being a worthwhile opponent and the African Union for the endorsement as the continent’s flag bearer in the contest.

Kenya, the President said, will endeavour to consolidate and voice Africa’s position in the Security Council and will advance its 10-point agenda as outlined during the campaign period.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kenya secured the UN Security Council seat after garnering 129 votes against Djibouti’s 62 votes in the second round of voting.

She will serve in this position for a period of two years alongside Tunisia and Niger in the UN organ charged with maintaining global peace and security.

Kenya during the first round failed to garner the required votes with only 15 votes shy of the required two-thirds garnering 113 votes against Djibouti’s 78.

This year there are five seats on the 15-member body available with a seat each for Africa, Asia, Latin America, Caribbean and two seats for Western Europe.

The General Assembly will also elect its president for the 2020-2021 session.