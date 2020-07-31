President Kenyatta sends message of goodwill to Muslims

In his message the president reminded Muslim faithfuls to remember that during times of crisis personal sacrifices ensure triumph over difficulty.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of goodwill to the Muslims as they mark Eid-Al-Adha celebrations countrywide.

The president’s message is a reflection of the difficult times the country is going through as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

In his message Deputy President William Ruto urged Muslims to be encouraged by the celebrations to rededicate themselves to family, community and philanthropy.

Dr. Ruto observed that plenty will be found within our borders when the country aligns its industries and enterprises with the wishes of God. The Deputy President commended Muslims for their steadfast devotion as they observe Eid ul Adha.

I commend the Muslim Faithful for their steadfast devotion and extend best wishes on this holy observance. As we join our brothers and sisters, this day should encourage us to rededicate ourselves to family, community and philanthropy. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 31, 2020

“When we commit fully to God’s way, and are ready to give everything, however precious in His cause, our sacrifice will be honoured and we shall receive immeasurable blessing. This is the eternal lesson given to us through the sacred commemoration of Eid ul Adha,” said DP Ruto.

The day commemorates the end of the pilgrimage in Mecca is marked by prayers and slaughter of a goat, cow or sheep to be shared with the needy in the society.