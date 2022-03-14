President mourns Kiambu businessman Francis Mwaura

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Kiambu businessman Francis Mwaura Ngugi who passed away on Sunday.

Mr Mwaura, 73, was husband to Mrs Margaret Mwaura, a long-serving State House member of staff.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, the Head of State described the late Mwaura as a hard-working and patriotic Kenyan who made a significant contribution to improving the country’s service industry.

The President said Mr Mwaura, the founder of Frank Midland Insurance agency, will be missed by many Kenyans especially those whose lives he positively impacted.

“Mr Mwaura was a dedicated Kenyan who strove to improve the country’s service industry, especially the insurance sector where he is credited with creating many opportunities for Kenyans through his Frank Midland Insurance agency,” said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State added that the late Francis Mwaura was a devoted Christian who worked hard to ensure peace and harmony prevailed in the society.

“In this hour of sorrow, I convey my condolences to the family, relatives and friends of the late Francis Mwaura Ngugi. My thoughts and prayers are with you,” the President said.

He prayed to God to give Mr Mwaura’s family the courage, fortitude and strength to bear the loss.