Water and Sanitisation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki is mourning her daughter Wendy Kariuki who passed away at a Nairobi Hospital Sunday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of CS Kariuki fon his twitter handle assuring the family of his support as they come to terms with the loss.

The President wished the family God’s fortitude during this difficult period of grief and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the big loss.

2/2 The President wished the family God's fortitude during this difficult period of grief and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the big loss. Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 19, 2020

Deputy President William Ruto also sent his condolences, expressing his shock after learning of Wendy’s passing.

Our sympathies and prayers to the Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki following the death of her precious daughter Wendy Muthoni ‘Noni’. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 19, 2020

A second-year law student at JKUAT Karen Campus, the DP described Noni as she was fondly called as a determined, diligent and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability.

A second-year law student at JKUAT Karen Campus, Noni was a determined, diligent and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability. May the family, friends and her college-mates find strength to get through this grief. Rest In Peace. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 19, 2020

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, also condoled with the family noting “No pain ever comes close to that of losing a child.

No pain ever comes close to that of losing a child. None whatsoever. Mama Sicily Kariuki, please accept sincere condolences from me and Mama Ida following the passing of Wendy Muthoni. Remain strong. You are in our thoughts and prayers. — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 19, 2020

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru on her twitter handle said no one should ever have to go through the heartbreak of burying their child.

My sincere condolences to CS Sicily Kariuki following the loss of your daughter, Wendy Muthoni at Nairobi Hospital. No one should ever have to go through the heart break of burying their child. May God Thru Jesus Christ comfort you and your family during this trying time. — Anne Waiguru (@AnneWaiguru) July 20, 2020

Muthoni succumbed to an undisclosed illness while admitted at the Nairobi Hospital. Wendy is one of Sicily’s four children with her husband, Zabby Kariuki.

Tell Us What You Think