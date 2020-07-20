President Kenyatta mourns CS Sicily Kariuki’s daughter

Written By: Marie Yambo/Christine Muchira
18

CS Sicily Kariuki

Water and Sanitisation Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki is mourning her daughter Wendy Kariuki  who passed away at a Nairobi Hospital Sunday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of CS Kariuki fon his twitter handle assuring the family of his support as they come to terms with the loss.

The President wished the family God’s fortitude during this difficult period of grief and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the big loss.

Deputy President William Ruto also sent his condolences, expressing his shock after learning of Wendy’s passing.

A second-year law student at JKUAT Karen Campus, the DP described Noni as she was fondly called as  a determined, diligent and honest lady who will be fondly remembered for her kindness and dependability.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, also condoled with the family noting “No pain ever comes close to that of losing a child.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru on her twitter handle said no one should ever have to go through the heartbreak of burying their child.

Muthoni succumbed to an undisclosed illness while admitted at the Nairobi Hospital. Wendy is one of Sicily’s four children with her husband, Zabby Kariuki.

