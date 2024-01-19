President Museveni elected Chair of Non-Aligned Movement

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has been unanimously elected Chairperson of Non-Aligned Movement at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit taking place at Kampala Uganda.

Uganda, which succeeds Azerbaijan, will serve for three years at the Forum that was established in 1961.

The seat was handed over by Jeyhun Aziz Ogu Bayramov, foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, on behalf of President Ilham Aliye, the out going Chairman.

While assuming the chairmanship President Museveni noted that: “The strength of NAM should be used to exercise considerable influence particularly at the UN for the effective transformative process for a better common future.”

South Sudan is expected to be admitted into the 120-Member countries group today, Friday.

President William Ruto arrived in Kampala Thursday to join other Heads of State and Government for the

The summit is set to address crucial global issues, including multilateralism, international peace and post-Covid 19 recovery strategies.

According to a statement by the State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, President Ruto is expected to contribute to discussions on key priorities such as reform of the United Nations, peace and security, Sustainable Development Goals, climate change and the reform of the international financial system.

The summit is being held under the theme ‘Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence’.

Non-Aligned Movement

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 countries that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.

It was founded with the view to advancing interests of developing countries in the context of Cold War confrontation. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

The countries of the Non-Aligned Movement represent nearly two-thirds of the United Nations’ members and contain 55pc of the world population.

Membership is particularly concentrated in countries considered to be developing countries, although the Non-Aligned Movement also has a number of developed nations.