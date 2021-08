The East African Court of Justice hears cases on violations of the rule of law, one of the fundamental and operational principles set out in the East African Community Treaty. Established in 1999 and located in Arusha, Tanzania, the court hears cases from Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania. But did you know the court also adjudicates matters of private citizens from the EAC ? Cynthia Nyamai spoke to the EACJ President Justice Nestor Kayobera .