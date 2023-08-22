President orders Amboseli Park to be managed by Kajiado County

President William Ruto has ordered the transfer of Amboseli National Park to Kajiado County government from the Kenya Wildlife Service.

This comes after governors from the Maa community made a fresh plea to the head of state to return management of the park to the county.

Day two of the Maa cultural week and thousands thronged the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Narok County.

President William Ruto who graced the event hailed the Maa community for preserving culture and protection wildlife which they have coexisted peacefully with for years.

He added that the acreage of the conservancy will be expanded and henceforth game parks will share revenue with host counties.

President Ruto further said his administration aims to employ about 600 warden’s living within the ecosystem of the game parks and game reserves.

As part of festivities celebrating the Maa Cultural Week President Ruto handed over UNESCO Intangible rites of passage certificates to governors Patrick Ole Ntutu of Narok, Joseph Ole Lenku of Kajiado and Lati Lelelit of Samburu.

In addition, he launched the One Maa Brand strategy and presided over a cattle auction where he bought seven heifer worth Ksh 2 million.