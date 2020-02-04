President orders probe into Kakamega school stampede

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday evening sent a message of condolence to the families of pupils who lost their lives following a stampede at Kakamega Primary School.

President Uhuru wished the injured children quick recovery and ordered for thorough investigations to establish the cause of the unfortunate incident.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and his Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang also visited the School on Tuesday morning to condole with the school fraternity and parents who lost their loved ones.

The school has been closed temporarily to pave way for the probe.

Magoha has since ordered that the School remains closed for a week as investigations continue.

14 pupils died in the stampede while about 40 were left with serious injuries.

Reports indicated that the class 5 pupils were running out of class at 5pm when the tragedy occurred.

It’s still not clear why they were running although investigations are ongoing to find out the cause of the stampede.

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani said some of the pupils rushed to the County’s general and referral hospital were treated and discharged.

