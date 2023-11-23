President pledges support to table banking through women enterprise fund

The President of the Republic of Kenya has pledged support for table banking and organised groups in Kenya through a matching fund that will double their savings to boost the groups’ lending limit.

The President was speaking during the Joyful Women Organisation’s 14th anniversary at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, attended by over 20,000 members drawn from 44 counties in Kenya.

Joyful Women is a table banking-based economic empowerment program where women who were previously financially excluded meet every month, save, and borrow money from the table and use it to build their enterprises and repay their loans.

The First Lady further launched the #WeAreEqual Kenya Campaign, which is part of a continental-wide campaign by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) that focuses on four thematic areas: addressing gender-based violence, health, promoting education, and fostering economic empowerment.

Four first ladies from Africa attended the launch of the Unifying Campaign: Monica Geingos, the First Lady of the Republic of Namibia (OAFLAD); Janet Museveni, the First Lady of the Republic of Uganda; Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana; and Angeline Ndayishimiye, the First Lady of Burundi.

Other leaders present for the event were Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of Kenya and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs; Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya; Johnson Sakaja, Governor of Nairobi County; Aisha Jumwa, Cabite Secretary for Gender Culture and Heritage; and Esther Passaris, the member of Parliament for Nairobi County.