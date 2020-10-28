President Ramaphosa self-isolates after dinner guest gets COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-quarantine after a guest at a dinner the president attended on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, the presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa is showing no symptoms at this stage and will be tested should symptoms become apparent, the statement read.

On Saturday, the President attended a fundraising dinner of the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation. The event hosted 35 guests at a Johannesburg hotel, where the foundation’s guests were the only people hosted.

“The event adhered stringently to COVID-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the President himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests,” the statement read.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Adopt-a-School foundation told the guests on Tuesday that one of the attendees showed symptoms of the coronavirus on Sunday. The guest was tested on Monday, and received their results on Tuesday.

The foundation then told all guests present on Saturday of the developments. Ramaphosa was notified after he unveiled a statue of OR Tambo, as well as the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.

“The president is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements,” the statement read.

The president sent well wishes for the guest, who is receiving medical attention, a safe and speedy recovery, and wishes other guests good health, the statement said.

Ramaphosa will perform his duties remotely and will observe the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine, the statement said.