President reminds Kenyans to play their role in country’s security

by KBC Videos

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reminded Kenyans to play their civic duty of securing the country saying Kenya’s safety, freedom and prosperity are not a preserve of the state’s security machinery. The Head of State spoke on Thursday in Lamu County during the presentation of the Presidential and Regimental Colours to the Kenya Navy Manda Bay Base, an exercise that will see the military installation gain expanded operational autonomy as it sets out to become a more geo-strategic facility for national, regional and global security operations

  

