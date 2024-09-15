President Ruto announces plans to revamp Nairobi

President William Ruto has announced plans to revamp Nairobi to fit its Capital City status.

Speaking Sunday morning during a service at the Stewards Revival Pentecostal Church in Nairobi, the President undertook to meet all Nairobi leaders and discuss how best to tackle the challenges facing the city such as the perennial water shortage and poor road infrastructure.

The President who jetted into the country from Germany this morning said the restoration efforts will also include cleaning up Nairobi, street lighting and increasing mobility for the benefit of City dwellers.

The President also announced that the national government had set aside Ksh1B to improve school infrastructure and ensure each constituency has a public school.

He pledged to gradually change the face of Kenya to improve livelihoods.