President Ruto appoints 10 women to his administration

President William Ruto has Tuesday appointed seven women out of the 22 positions available into his cabinet.

15 of the positions were allocated to men.

The seven women appointed include Aisha Juma Katamwa who will be in charge of the Public Service Gender and Affirmative Action docket, Alice Muthoni Wahome who will head the Water, Sanitation & Irrigation docket, Rebecca Miano who will head the East African Community and ASAL Development docket, Roselinda Soipan Tuya who will take charge of the Environment and Forestry docket, Peninah Malonza who will take over as the Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage CS, Susan Nakumincha Wafula who will head Health docket and Florence Bore who will be at the helm of the Labor and Social Protection docket.

In addition, the Head of State made Cabinet-level appointments in an apparent move to meet the two-thirds gender rule which he promised in his campaign manifesto launched on the 30th of June.

The three appointments which include Harriet Chiggai, Monica Juma and Mercy Wanjau will see the number of appointed women in Ruto’s government shoot up to 10.

The three women have been appointed as Women Rights Agency Advisor, National Security Advisor and Secretary to the Cabinet respectively.

Just before the August 9 elections, President Ruto reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his manifesto promise, saying women made up a big percentage of the Hustlers Nation, the slogan his campaign adopted to represent his support base.

A good number of women who played key roles in Ruto’s election have already won themselves elective and nomination seats in Parliament.

This was among seven of the pledges he made to women if elected.

He pledged that his administration would implement the two-thirds gender rule within the first three months in office.