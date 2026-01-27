President Ruto appoints 15 Court of Appeal judges

President William Ruto has appointed the 15 judges of the Court of Appeal following their recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission.

The appointments were published in a Special Issue of the Kenya Gazette dated 27 January 2026, pursuant to Article 166(1)(b) of the Constitution.

Among those appointed are; Lady Justice Hedwig Imbosa Ong’udi, Justice Mathews Nduma Nderi, Lady Justice Linnet Mumo Ndolo, Lady Justice Lucy Mwihaki Njuguna and Justice Samson Odhiambo Okongo.

Others include, Lady Justice Rachel Chepkoech Ngetich, Joseph Kipchumba Kigen Katwa, Justice Stephen Andersen Radido Okiyo, Brown Murungi Kairaria, Ahmed Issack Hassan, Paul Lilan, Justice Munyao Sila, Johnson Okoth Okello as well as Justice Byram Ongaya.

In a statement on Thursday, Chief Justice Martha Koome noted that the recruitment process of the judges was rigorous, transparent, competitive, and transmitted live.

“It also comprised public advertisement of vacancies, public participation before shortlisting, public interviews, and comprehensive vetting undertaken in line with the Constitution, the Judicial Service Act, and applicable regulations” She said.

Candidates were evaluated on professional competence, written and oral communication skills, integrity, fairness, good judgement, legal and life experience, and a demonstrable commitment to public service, the rule of law and constitutionalism.

Similarly, the CJ remarked that in reaching its decision, the Commission was guided by constitutional principles, including merit, integrity, fairness, gender parity, inclusivity, and regional balance.

“Upon appointment, the additional Judges will increase the capacity of the Court of Appeal from 27 to 42 Judges, strengthening the Court’s ability to address the existing backlog of cases and enhancing access to justice through the timely hearing and determination of appeals,” CJ Koome noted.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to the effective, efficient and transparent administration of justice.