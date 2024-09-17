President Ruto appoints Dr Mohammed Abdi as new SHA Chairperson

President William Ruto has appointed Dr Mohammed Abdi Mohammed as Chairperson of the Social Health Authority (SHA) board.

In a Special Gazette Notice, the President indicated that Dr Mohammed will serve for a period of three years, effective September 17, 2024.

He replaces Timothy Olweny who has held the position since November 2023.

Until his appointment, Dr Mohammed was serving in the Authority as a Board Director.

At the same time, Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa has appointed Timothy Olweny as Chairperson of the National Cancer Institute for a period of three years.

The CS revoked the appointment of Amref Health Africa Group CEO Dr Githinji Gitahi.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Health appoints Timothy Olweny to be the Chairperson of the Board of the National Cancer Institute, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 17th September, 2024. The appointment of Gitahi Githinji (Dr.) is revoked,” the notice read in part.