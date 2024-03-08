President Ruto appoints new Ambassadors, High Commissioners

President William Ruto has nominated new Ambassadors, High Commissioners, and Permanent Representatives in Kenya’s missions abroad.

Among the nominees include former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa who has been nominated to be Kenya’s Ambassador to Egypt, and former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi nominated as the country’s High Commissioner to Uganda.

Former Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba has also made a comeback to limelight as Kenya’s new Consul-General nominee in Los Angeles, USA.

If approved by Parliament, Chiloba will replace Thomas Kwaka Omolo who has served since May 2022.

In the announcement made on Friday, former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa has been nominated to be Kenya’s Ambassador to Egypt.

Other notable nominees are Lt. Gen. Peter Mbogo Njiru who has retired today and tapped as High Commissioner in Islamabad, Pakistan, while Lt. General Jonah Mwangi who also retired today has been picked as ambassador to Tehran, Iran.

Former Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi has been nominated as the country’s High Commissioner to Uganda. Others are Former LSK Vice President Caroline Kamende Daudi, who has been picked to serve as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Canada, Catherine Kirumba Karemu to London, United Kingdom, Lilian Tomitom to Lusaka, Zambia, Vincent Mogaka Kemosi to Accra, Ghana.

David Kiplagat Kerich has been nominated to serve as High Commissioner in Washington DC, USA, while Dr. Peter Mutuku Mathuki is the high commissioner nominee to Moscow, Russia.

Report by Giverson Maina