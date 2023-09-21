President William Ruto has appointed Renson Mulele Ingonga to be the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In a gazette notice, the President stated that Mulele will serve as DPP for a period of eight years.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 157 (2) of the Constitution and in accordance with the procedure set out under section 8 (8) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, 2013, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Renson Mulele Ingonga as the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the gazette notice reads.

Last week Wednesday 14th 2023, the National Assembly approved the appointment of Mulele as the next DPP.

A section of lawmakers described him as an officer whose integrity is beyond reproach and who is fit to hold the tough office.

He was challenged to ensure the independence of the office and avoid acting on the whims of the political class.

Mulele will be taking over from Noordin Haji who moved to the National Intelligence Service office.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been vacant for a while after the former DPP was appointed to the National Intelligence Service in June.

Mulele served as an Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions.

He was among 15 applicants shortlisted for the job by a seven-member selection panel chaired by Solicitor General Shadrack Mose.

Among the 15 were former electoral commissioner Thomas Letangule, lawyers Taib Ali Taib and Danstan Omari, Tabitha Ouya, Victor Mule, Jacinta Nyamosi, David Ruto, Francis Andayi, Winston Ngaira, James Ndegwa, Peter Mailanyi, Lilian Okumu, Jacob Ondari, James Ndegwa, David Okachi and Renson Ingonga.